Thank you for Sunday in the Park 2021
On Father’s Day, June 20, auto aficionados of all stripes descended on Highland Park to enjoy the 2021 edition of the “Sunday in the Park” Car Show. Over 300 cars and trucks, the products of General Motors, Ford, Chrysler Corp., independent manufacturers and even a healthy contingent of Volkswagens, filled the show field. Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures made it a perfect day to spend admiring rolling art.
Led by car show chair Dan Fawcett, the museum staff and hard-working volunteers put in countless hours to ensure a pleasant experience for all. The set-up crew made sure that everything was in place long before the first car arrived. Judges labored to fairly assess each vehicle that came through drive-by judging, while the tabulators meticulously computed their scores. The registration team kept track of each entry and answered countless questions.
No enterprise of this magnitude would be possible without sponsors, and many Howard County residents and businesses stepped up to provide the funding needed. They included: Button Dodge, Patriot Insurance, Auto Appraisal Group, Cher-Can Realty, Flodder’s Sawmill, Community First Bank, Duane & Deb Johnson, Automotive Performance, City Tire, Doc’s Detail, Eriks Chevrolet, Stout Funeral Homes, Sherry King, Dan Fawcett Construction, Handy Hardware, Half Moon Brewery, Indiana Heartland FCU, P.J. Noel, Cook McDoogal’s Irish Pub, Debra Fawcett, Marble the Steakhouse, Marie’s Car Wash, McGavic Outdoor Power, Sims Auto, Miller & Miller Auctions, Panda Vans, Soupley's, Mike Quinn, Solidarity Community FCU, Vintage Hotrods, Padfield's Body Shop, Rick's Kustom Autobody, Top of the Line Detail Detail and Mike Zell. The city of Kokomo and the staff at the Parks Department deserve a special “thank you” for permitting the show to be held in beautiful Highland Park and making sure that the grounds were in great shape before the attendees arrived. When you get a chance, let all of these fine folks know how much you appreciate their concern for preserving Kokomo and Howard County’s automotive heritage.
We at the Kokomo Automotive Museum are grateful, not only our sponsors and volunteers but every one of the die-hard motoring fans who brought their machinery to Highland Park to make “Sunday in the Park 2021” one for the record books. Thank you, and we’ll see you in 2022!
— Jeff Shively, Kokomo
