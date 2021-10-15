The curse of evil abnormal laws
On Dec. 28, 1908, a devastating earthquake struck Messina, Italy, killing 84,000 people.
Just hours before the earthquake, local authorities passed a number of ordinances reflecting their ungodly character. In fact, the Christmas Day issue of the local paper contained a parody actually daring God to make himself known by sending an earthquake, and he obliged.
America's lawmakers are forcing the people to live under abominable laws, without respect for their moral principles or faith in God.
Many people have the mistaken notion that God is infinitely patient, or that he doesn't exist at all. The Bible addresses this when it says "Thinking themselves to be wise, they became as fools."
Ondis Brantley,
Kokomo
