The day President Truman came to Sharpsville
It was 1948 and I was in the first grade of school. Mrs. Doversberger, our first grade teacher, said, “We have a surprise for you kids. President Truman might be stopping in Sharpsville on the train today.”
So she took us to the local drugstore. The train track was behind the drugstore. She took us into the drugstore and bought a nickel Coke for 32 students. That must have been a lot of money out of her monthly salary. Mr. Sheline, who owned the drugstore, served us as we sat in the wicker chairs.
Then we went out back and the kids were really excited. Some boys put their eardrums on the tracks to see if the train was coming. And then we heard the train coming. The Ferdinand Magellan, President Truman’s personal train car, came to a stop. The train was draped in banners, and out steps the president dressed in a grey suit. With his big smile, he stepped out onto the platform and took off his Stetson hat and waved to everyone. We all shouted and waved back.
The man who coined the phrase “the buck stops here,” who had dropped the bomb on Japan to end the war, had time to stop in Sharpsville. If he were still alive, I wonder what he would think of today. At the end of his presidency, he had no Secret Service. He drove his Chrysler home with Mrs. Truman at his side. She said she thought they would never get home to Independence, Missouri, for he stopped at every gas station and talked to people.
Mr. President, you served your country well.
Jim Richardson, Sharpsville
