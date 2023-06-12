The greatest power in the universe
For the Apostle Peter, the path to the empty tomb was paved in threes. He followed Jesus for three years during Jesus' ministry. When Jesus was arrested and crucified, Peter denied three times that he even knew him.
Three days later, when Peter was told the grave that should have been holding Jesus' body was empty, Peter ran to see for himself. He went in, saw Jesus was indeed gone and he came out confused. Then the resurrected Jesus appeared three times to Peter and the other disciples, and Jesus asked Peter three times if he really loved him.
Peter answered in the affirmative three times, and when he saw Jesus in a body that should have been in the tomb but wasn't, the three-time denier became a full-time believer.
When his own time came to be arrested and crucified, Peter had one stipulation: not to be spared, but to be put on the cross upside down because he did not feel like he was worthy enough to die like the master had. There must be great power in that empty tomb, maybe the greatest power in the universe.
The power to change people.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
