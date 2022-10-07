importance of voting in 2022 election
Indiana consistently ranks in the bottom 10 states for voter turnout, with just 61% saying they voted in the 2020 general election. And that needs to end.
To not vote is a vote for socialism.
Socialism supports big oppressive government where the ruling class thinks they know more than everyone else and what is best for everyone else. They aim to alter and dictate what is taught in schools, enforce the likes of seatbelts and facemasks at will; even play Robin Hood and steal into our children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s financial futures … and they’re not done yet.
Either you believe in the founding wisdom of the American people, the freedom of the people that caused America to rise to greatness; that we are a nation to be governed by the people, for the people; that there is no law in separation of church and state, in God we trust or you are in support of progression in socialism as oft as their leadership dictates.
Again, to stay away from the voting polls is to vote for socialism.
Freedom never was free. It’s time to wake up, accept your responsibility to vote and stop playing the victim.
J.C. Lock, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.