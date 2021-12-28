The injustice of justice
None are exempt from false accusation. But who is going to protect the public from the terroristic emotional trauma of unscrupulous prosecuting attorneys that knowingly prosecute without convicting evidence; especially when looking to beef up their “number of cases” in hopes of reelection?
A Kokomo city police officer once said, “What difference does it make? If you’re innocent, you’ll get off.”
Abuse of the legal system can lead to loss of peer respect, social standing, and community friendships; besides potential loss of income, jobs or business if not separation from family also; plus loss of days spent in jail as well as time associated with hearings. It can empty bank accounts and force bankruptcy as well as require the sale of property, due to related financial loss and legal expenses. Innocent families also experience the ramifications for years to come, resulting in multiple lives being robbed and cruelly altered.
Under the guise of justice, Joshua Huff is just one of the system’s recent victims. Though, he did not succumb to the pressure of admitting to a crime he didn’t do or welcome a plea deal out of fear of greater prison time. At best, he is a wounded survivor. But where is the financial, emotional and relational restoration?
And to think, tax payers are also forced to pay for this. Indiana can do better.
J.C. Lock, Kokomo
