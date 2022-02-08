The new KT is a home run
We no longer get the Kokomo Tribune like normal people. Out here on the county line it’s more cost effective and efficient to mail the newspapers to subscribers. Sure, the news is a little stale by the time it reaches us but we don’t much mind. There’s nothing we can do about any of it anyway. And besides, our rural mailman is usually very punctual; Neither rain nor sleet and all that.
But last week's storm kept him from his appointed route for a couple of days. He finally showed up on Saturday with three separate editions of the Tribune. His delivery made for a most pleasant afternoon.
This new and improved Tribune usually includes reports of anything important that’s going on anywhere. The front page seldom screams at your readers, which is a refreshing change from television newscasts featuring some breathless talking head with terror-filled eyes warning that everybody is going to die, go to hell or be sent to the gulags (pick one) as soon as the broadcast and commercials are over.
The Tribune is a nice mix of local news usually including something that makes everybody glad to be part of our community. The editorial page features a variety of and oftentimes opposing viewpoints on topics that don’t matter much, like the short session of the Indiana General Assembly and, some, like abortion, which do. Because I like his style, Leo Morris, the columnist who spent the “Summer of Love” being shot at in a rice paddy, is probably my personal favorite. I also appreciate the inspirations provided by Pastor Ed Vasicek, the Rev. Mike Carson and Kathryn Lopez.
Tim Bath and Kelly Lafferty-Gerber must be everyplace to present our community through the eyes of their camera lens. These wonderful images introduce us not only to faces we don’t recognize but to incidents and events important to the community.
As to the funny papers, please ask some of your cartoonists to step away from the bong before submitting their work. A reader would have to be stoned to find some of those strips even mildly amusing or even understandable.
In summary, the new KT is a home run — even if it is a day late.
Tom Kelley
Burlington
