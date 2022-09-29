The other side of the story
Once again another left-leaning article on abortion has made the pages of the Kokomo Tribune. So far, I have only read one article since the overturning of Roe v. Wade that, in my opinion, at least attempted to give the other side of the story and even it leaned pro-abortion. So let’s give the other side of the story.
The first questions to ask is, at conception what is conceived? When did you become you? If your mother would’ve had an abortion anytime after your conception would you still be here? The answers to these questions are obvious. You where you from the moment of conception. If your mother had an abortion after you were conceived you would be dead.
So let’s list their excuses for keeping abortion legal and see if any justifies you being killed.
It “will send more kids into the state’s swamped foster care system.”
Solution: kill those “kids” before they get there.
“The state’s child welfare programs face … a severe worker shortage."
Solution: kill the children.
“Lack of foster families available.”
Solution: kill the children.
“More children coming into the foster system would add to an already large pool of kids who need help in Indiana.”
Solution: kill the children.
“A late-August Wall Street Journal poll revealed that 60% of respondents believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, up 5% from March.” If a majority of people (already born, I might add) want abortion.
Solution: give them what they want, kill the children.
If you are one of those children, do any of these excuses justify you being killed?
Joe Shoemaker, Kokomo
