The pork in the packages
I read with interest and a bit of joy your story about the six-county area sharing a $30 million grant from the state through the READI program. I confirmed at the end of the story that the state started this program with funds received from the American Rescue Plan which was passed earlier this year.
A good deal of the joy came from quotes by Commissioner Wyman that the money creates a “transformative opportunity for north central Indiana.” This was soon followed by a quote from our governor, which stated that “these plans will shape Indiana for generations to come and bring value to our state like nothing we’ve witnessed before.” I completely agree.
Then I received a mailing from Rep. Baird noting that he had “proudly stood against” lavish liberal spending packages due to raising the national indebtedness. This led me to see how the legislators for Indiana actually voted for the ARP this year. Interesting enough, there were two votes in the affirmative, from Reps. Carson and Mrvan. There was not one positive vote from the Republican delegation.
If I remember correctly, and I am certain that readers will be happy to fact check me, the vote taken on the Infrastructure Act passed recently was the same. Apparently the majority of our national representatives don’t feel that those people they represent deserve the transformation that should occur in our communities and on our bridges, roads and broadband.
To forestall protestations, I am certain that there is pork in both packages. I am equally certain that none of our legislators have ever signed onto a bill that didn’t contain some, but that is a topic for another day.
Randy Martin
Kokomo
