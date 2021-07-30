The reality of war
Famous Quote: Gen. George Smith Patton Jr. of WWII fame said, "Compared to war, all other forms of human endeavor shrink to insignificance. God help me, I do love it so."
The general was right, because man puts his whole effort into making war. And it requires from the country its best; a visit to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will convey that reality to you.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.