The story of Granville Roberts
Does the name Granville Roberts sound familiar to you?
Born in Oklahoma in 1918, he began preaching in small churches. When the new medium of television came along, so did Granville Roberts. A pioneer televangelist, he also used radio extensively.
He reached a vast audience; in 1972, John Lennon wrote him a letter asking how he could be forgiven for saying The Beatles were more popular than Jesus. He built a university and a medical facility; the latter wasn't deemed to be necessary, but Granville said Jesus told him it would be a success.
He must have misunderstood, because it wasn't. He became a faith healer, claimed he could raise the dead; resorted to questionable fundraising techniques and developed an opulent lifestyle.
A daughter and husband were killed in a plane crash, a son committed suicide, another son had to step down from head of the university because of misdirected school funds. He himself almost died at age 17 from tuberculosis. But when he passed in 2009, he left a ministry that was as far reaching as anyone who ever picked up the Gospel. Still can't place Granville Roberts?
You may know him better by his middle name, Granville Oral Roberts.
Jeff Hatton
Greentown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.