There are plenty of ways to make a living
The op-ed by Ed Vasicek is some generational boomer nonsense if I have ever seen it.
Video games and social media are industries and lucrative at that for some, not a downfall. There is and always has been a difference in the work ethic and attitudes of workers of all ages, anyone with a job where they work with other people all day knows this. There are labels for those who don’t feel guilt, such as narcissistic or sociopath.
To imply young men don’t feel guilt due to video games and social media is misguided at best and harmful at worse. It definitely misses the feelings and plight of young men today. Also, we have raised a generation to know their worth and understand concepts like work-life balance and self care.
This is a good thing, regardless of how boomers feel about it. Until companies wake up, pay a living wage and work with employees about what is most important to them, then industry will continue to suffer.
From Uber to Door Dash to mowing yards, there are enough side hustles to get by without committing lifelong loyalty to a non-caring company. If companies would learn the idea of dedication to a business/career is an out-of-date concept, and accept there is no reward for the worker to stay or remain loyal currently, and learn to make working for their business more appealing then the workers will return, but the model has been upended.
It’s a cycle of industry. It has happened throughout history. The time of paying peasant wages, no health benefits, no pensions and no protections is coming to an end. From the financial downfall of 2008 to the COVID pandemic, catalyst have been moving toward this change. This old boomer mindset is fading away, and businesses must adjust to the millennial and Gen Z expectations or they will fade away.
In the words of Dylan, “Your old road is rapidly aging, please get out of the new one if you can’t lend a hand, for the times they are a changing.”
Shaun Fewell
Kokomo
