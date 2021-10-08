There is only one acceptable law
If human abortion is murder, it's not a federal issue, and it's not a states rights issue. In fact, it's not an issue at all. It is basic human rights as defined by God, protected under God's law, "thou shalt not murder," and should be enforced by our own Constitution.
There are no acceptable "steps in the right direction" and there are no acceptable "in the meantime" immoral laws and regulations. There is only one acceptable step, and one acceptable law and that is abolish human abortion. There you have it. How simple is that?
Michael J. Amatuzzo, Kokomo
