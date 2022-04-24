There is only one victim in any abortion
God's word is true. Human abortion is murder, but this nation has never treated it like any other murder. We have only tried to regulate it, and make exceptions, to ease our conscience.
For the last 60 years, politicians and the pro-life establishment have led us to believe that they want to end human abortion, but they have lied to us. They will not pass any law that would actually abolish human abortion, and make it criminal unless it protects the mother. Instead they have painted mothers as victims.
There is only one victim in any abortion, and that is the innocent baby. Mothers, in some cases, may be a victim of another crime, but not abortion. Mothers hire assassins to murder their child; we can't somehow change that truth. Pro-life politicians and the pro-life establishment have spent the last 60 years protecting mothers, not their innocent children. They have spent 60 years perpetrating that lie and the slaughter of our most innocent and vulnerable citizens. God help us all!
For mothers who have gone down that road, there is forgiveness to be found in the person of Jesus Christ, if you will put your faith and trust in the finished work of the cross. He died and resurrected for your sins once and for all if you will just believe, and put your faith in that fact.
Michael J. Amatuzzo
Kokomo
