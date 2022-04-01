’These people have died before’
In the 1957 film “The Pride and the Passion,” during the Napoleonic wars, a British captain is sent to Spain to retrieve a huge cannon abandoned by the retreating Spanish army.
He finds a large guerilla force has the cannon and wants him to go with them and fire it at the walls of a city they want to retake. The night before the attack, the captain tells them that by the time they reach the walls, enemy fire will have reduced their numbers by half. The guerilla leader tells him they understand, “these people have died before.”
And now the barbarian invader has come through the Ukrainian gate. He bombed a hospital where, in a maternity ward, a woman was waiting to have her baby. A picture shows rescuers carrying her on a stretcher to be moved to another hospital. She suffers from a crushed pelvis and detached hip, and when she learns she is losing her baby she cries to the medics “kill me now!” Her baby is taken by Caesarean section — dead, and the woman dies a half hour later.
Then the invaders kill 10 people standing in line waiting to pick up bread, and destiny calls out to the proud Ukrainians, “these people have died before.”
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.