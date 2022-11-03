Things to think about before voting
The current high rate of "annualized" inflation is 8.2% as of September. It is the average of the past 12 monthly inflation rates. The monthly inflation rates maxed out in June at 16.5%. Since then the monthly inflation rates are way down. The monthly inflation rate for July was down to -0.1%; for August, it was down to -0.4%; and for September, it was only 2.6%. They are better than the 8.3% repeatedly reported by Republicans and their supporters in the news media. Their reporting reminds us of the old saying: "figures don't lie, but liars can figure."
In addition, over half of the inflation is profiteering by the wealthy, typically conservative Republican, corporate executives. The big oil companies reported record profits for the first two quarters of this year compared to the first two quarters of last year. Exxon-Mobile reported doubling its profits. Many other big, non-oil companies are reporting record profits. They have piled on excessive price increases to "maximize their profits" at our expense. They are looting the economy.
In this day and age of increasingly monopolized industries, there is little real big business competition. All we see is "lock step" price increases, where all the wealthy, typically conservative Republican, corporate executives of companies selling similar goods and services follow each other's price increases. The same wealthy, typically conservative Republican, corporate executives who: fill their businesses with part-time, low-wage workers; hire foreigners at lower wages, working here legally or illegally; "outsource" American jobs to cheaper foreign workers working in their homelands; and buy all those automated, worker-replacing machines filling increasing numbers of jobs today. So they can profit while ordinary Americans can grow poorer.
Voting for Republican politicians in this election will continue inflation as the typically conservative Republican corporate executives pile on more price increases, further fattening their profits, looting the economy at our expense.
Keep in mind that Republican politicians are the ones who repeatedly pander to the greed of the wealthy elites. We saw this with the Trump, Bush and Reagan "Supply Side" "Trickle Down" tax cuts. They cut taxes on the wealthy elites, making them wealthier. Tax cuts that failed to pay for themselves, increasing the deficit, failing to give workers pay increases and failing to increase business investment. Leaving ordinary Americans poorer.
Think about this when you vote.
Glen Boise, Kokomo
