Time to celebrate
This summer marked the fifth anniversary of the Howard County smokefree air ordinance, which was an important step in the right direction for the health of our county.
Five years ago, a strong smokefree ordinance was adopted in Indiana. Decision makers from Kokomo City Council and Howard County Commissioners heard from many concerned citizens, and voted for the health of all citizens for the right to breathe smokefree air. Our ordinance increases secondhand smoke protections for ALL workers and ALL residents in all Howard County public venues. Included in the ordinance are Howard County fairgrounds, parks, bars, taverns and private clubs. The use of electronic cigarettes is also prohibited in public venues under the ordinance.
The cornerstone of better health for everyone is reducing our unacceptably high smoking rate. Indiana has one of the worst smoking rates in the country and thousands of youth and young adults becoming newly addicted to e-cigarettes each year. The adult smoking rate of Howard County was 24.00% in 2015 and is now at 22% in 2022, and the nation average is 12.5%. With one of the highest state smoking rates in the nation, Indiana loses more than 11,000 Hoosiers to a smoking-related illness each year.
Howard County’s strong smokefree air ordinance is a major victory for our public health. Let’s encourage and hope, more Indiana communities will follow our lead and choose strong smokefree air ordinance in all public places and help create healthier communities for all Hoosiers.
Jennifer Ogle, Howard County Tobacco Free Program Director, Kokomo YMCA/Indiana State Department Health, Kokomo
