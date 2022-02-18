Township trustee won't seek reelection
To the citizens of Center Township, Howard County, whom I have had the pleasure of serving for these past seven years:
What a grand learning experience I have had during these times of struggle, both positive and negative. I have been privileged to have been involved with small government from the Statehouse to weed control, to cemetery acquisition and maintenance to the tension of fire protection.
I have attempted to expand the scope and reach of the office within the state statutes and position this township to be a model representative of how effective township government looks. From our force multipliers of community service providers, community provider expo and supporting not-for-profits who fill the gaps of a sometimes unresponsive larger government to the innovative movement of cooperation with other government and non-governmental organizations.
New challenges await us as we shape township government of the future, which will require an energetic, knowledgeable and accomplished individual to carry the torch further.
To that end, as the deadline for filing approaches, I am announcing that I will not be running for the office of Trustee for the coming term. Not wishing to leave a void or uncertainty, I am endorsing Mr. Andrew Durham for the office in the coming terms.
Andrew fulfills all the requirements for the office and possesses the skills and grit to stand tall and firm in carrying out the duties. He is familiar with all the aspects of the office and has gained respect of his peers across the state.
Kokomo, be first in placing this dynamic young man in leadership for the coming years.
Robert A. Lee
Center Township trustee, Howard County
