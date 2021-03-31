Trans girls and boys should have
every right to participate in sports
There is a fundamental lack of understanding and a fundamental ignorance surrounding people’s understanding of transgender issues, especially in sports and athletics. I want to take some time and set the record straight (so to speak).
First, we need to talk about terminology and the lexicon we will be using. Transgender means, simply, your gender does not match your sex assigned at birth. There are many ways this can manifest but this is the simplest way to put it. Transgender men are folks assigned female at birth and have transitioned to male. Transgender women are folks assigned male at birth and have transitioned to female. Trans men identify as men. Trans women identify as women. Gender is a construct that humans have created, and it does not truly exist. Theodore Roosevelt, you know, the macho manly man who created the national parks and carried a big stick, in his youth, it was common for men to wear dresses and the color pink because they were “stronger and more decided” than pants and blue. I could go on for days with examples that prove we have invented (and adapted) gender to fill the needs of men in power for centuries, did you know King Louis the 14th of England is famous for bringing high heels into fashion? But I digress. This is not the point.
The point of this letter is to talk about the overwhelming number of anti-transgender bills surfacing across this country, in over half a dozen states. They unfairly target the lives of transgender individuals, namely in Arkansas where already three laws have been signed to limit the freedom of trans individuals. The majority of the conversation right now is about trans girls competing in high school or middle school athletics.
Allow me to be crystal clear. There is no evidence to suggest trans girls have a higher advantage than cisgender girls in athletics. None. Zero. Zip.
The NCAA and Olympic Committee have allowed transgender folks to compete for over a decade. There has not been one trans athlete who even QUALIFIED for the Olympics since then. And there has only been one trans person who won an individual championship. (CeCé Tefler in the 400M hurdles in 2019). There have been countless baseless claims against trans girls competing, including one who was upset the trans girl came in third place, saying, “it was unfair to the people below her” and another one where the trans girl beat her but so did six other cisgender girls. Yeah, she came in eighth place and was mad that the trans girl was slightly ahead of her. What that really means is “trans girls can compete they just have to come in dead last. Any time they beat anyone it’s because they have an unfair advantage, even if I beat them from time to time.” It’s almost like opponents to trans rights need to have a complete guarantee on winning. As an avid sports fan, I can tell you no true athlete wants that. Ever.
There is no evidence to suggest there is an overwhelming run on girls sports by trans girls. It just doesn’t happen. Proponents of these actions are trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist while at the same time, creating a huge problem for an already marginalized population. The same thing happened in North Carolina with their bathroom bill. It was trying to fix a problem that didn’t exist and if the problem did exist, was already (and still is) illegal.
News flash. Men competing in women’s sports is not allowed. They are not allowed to compete with women. It’s simple. Not hard to understand. A “man pretending to be a woman” will never be allowed to compete in a woman’s sport or go into a women’s restroom or locker room. That has never been on the table. Ever.
Simply put, transgender girls and boys should have every right to participate in their respective sport because they see no unfair advantage. Even if there is (which again, there isn’t) a true athlete would see that as a challenge to get better and do better. Not an excuse to bar someone else from playing so they can win. That’s like Patrick Mahomes trying to force tom Brady to retire because he’s too good and he can’t win. No. Patrick Mahomes is going to see Tom Brady as a threat and work harder to be better.
Do better, support ALL girls and stop hiding behind the “support women and girl athletes” trope. Your argument is not for supporting women and girl athletes. It’s about protecting cisgender girls from something you don’t understand and are afraid of. It’s about being willfully ignorant and ignoring experts in the field and basic facts.
If you have more questions, reach out to me. I am happy to answer any questions. Email me at director@kokomopride.lgbt or head to kokomopride.lgbt/ask to anonymously ask any question you want.
Austin Mariasy, director, Kokomo Pride
