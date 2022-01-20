Transparency in practitioner identification needed
When you have a health concern, your doctor should be the first person you turn to for advice. And a doctor is the professional you expect is overseeing your care at the hospital.
But, without patients realizing it, they often don’t see a board-certified physician — a doctor who has spent four years in medical school and three to eight years of residency and fellowship for a minimum of 10,000 hours in patient-centered clinical training.
The professional you may see could be a physician assistant, nurse practitioner, or doctor of nursing practice — none of whom are physicians. And that’s okay because every member of the physician-led health care team plays an important role in ensuring patients get exceptional care.
But, what’s not okay is the confusion caused by the industry’s use of abbreviations in clinical settings. Our ID badges are an alphabet soup full of letters that mean little to the average Hoosier, such as MD, DO, PA, NP, DNP, CRNA, CNM — list goes on and on. The same is true in health care advertising, showing everyone wearing white coats or scrubs, but no way to tell if you’re looking at a physician, pharmacist, phlebotomist or other health care practitioner. And it’s even worse when ID badges and advertising lack any license type at all.
That’s why, for the sake of patient safety, the Indiana Physician Coalition is calling on state legislators to pass a law requiring greater transparency in practitioner identification and advertising so patients understand whose expertise they are seeking and receiving.
We applaud the Indiana General Assembly’s focus on price transparency in the health care industry. The same focus on transparency should include the very professionals providing that care. Who are they and what are their qualifications? Visit INphysicians.org to learn more, and then ask the same question of your own health care team.
Indiana Physician Coalition
