Tribune provided full coverage of election
I want to thank the Kokomo Tribune for its full and in-depth coverage of how the Democrats influenced the 2020 election. It’s not politically correct to say stole even though that’s what happened.
The FBI directly interfered by meeting with Twitter and telling them to suppress the story, which now has been proven true and not disinformation from anyone.
As many 71%, according to a recent survey, would not have voted for Joe. So, I am correct that the FBI collusion with pro-Democrat social media turned the election.
Again, thank you, Tribune, for covering Elon Musk’s release of the Twitter files giving documented proof of governmental collusion.
Mike Moran
Kokomo
