Having just finished reading Mark Levin’s latest book entitled "American Marxism," I feel compelled to write an editorial supporting his final chapter entitled “We Choose Liberty.”
I have felt for a few years that our local newspaper appears to be more actively involved in supporting the socialist/Marxist movement. President Trump could never get any positive coverage during his tenure. He accomplished so much to assist people in all walks of life.
Now I do not see any stories of rampant immigration at the southern border, election irregularities, inflation at the gas pump and grocery store, Critical Race Theory components, climate change fallacies and excessive dependency spending at the federal level. Is a neutral paper a thing of the past? A diverse viewpoint would be informative as well as educational. We as Americans must become aware of what is really happening in our beloved country!
Sally Tate Schafer,
Kokomo
