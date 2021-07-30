Trump's criticism of NATO not unprecedented
Jeers to Michael Leppert for his op-ed of June 25. He seems glad that President Biden has taken a different tack from President Trump and the fact that our “allies” are excited about Joe’s willingness to give Europe what they want.
Where I come from, you don’t call people friends when they expect us to pay for everything. Friends don’t invite you to their house and then ask you to pay for your dinner. Trump’s criticism of NATO was not unprecedented.
The last three presidents have asked member nations to pay the agreed upon amount and all three failed miserably to get these countries to pay. Of course, these so-called allies love taking advantage of Biden and cheering when Biden tries to do pretty much everything they wanted at the G7, green energy levels that cripple our economy, refusing to call out China or Russia. Ask yourself this: when Russia threatens to cut off oil from the pipeline to Germany with Frau Merkel to give us precious oil to heat our bases, will she ask us to not only pay for our oil but help pay theirs?
Mike Moran, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.