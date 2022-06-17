Turning to faith after tragedy
Jesus said, “... Or those eighteen who died when the tower in Siloam fell on them — do you think they were more guilty than all the others living in Jerusalem? I tell you, no! But unless you repent, you too will all perish.” (Luke 13:4-5)
Within two weeks, tragedy unfolded before our eyes with the killing of innocent people in a store in Buffalo, New York, and children and teachers in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Where is God? Isn’t He a God of love? Can’t God prevent these acts of human violence? Why does God allow these things to happen?
Of course God is present (Matthew 28:20). God is love (1 John 4:8). Of course He is able to prevent disaster and protect those who are in need (Psalm 46).
God’s first concern is the salvation of individual souls through faith in Jesus Christ and Him alone (1 Timothy 2:3-6). Jesus was asked about Christians whose blood Pilate mixed with his sacrifices (Luke 13), Jesus then mentioned the collapse of the tower of Siloam and said, “unless you repent. ...”
These tragedies point us to the truth that from the fall into sin by Adam and Eve, the world and all who are in it are under the curse of Original Sin. Original Sin moves people to rebel against God’s written Commandments and act in evil ways.
Why does God allow victims of horrific attacks when He could prevent them? We cannot see into the eternal counsels of God’s reasons “why.” We can know for certain from His Word “that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose” (Romans 8:28). God walks with us through the valley of the shadow of death and strengthens faith in Christ through tragedy, as we rely upon Him alone for forgiveness, life eternal and assurance of heaven.
In the midst of these tragedies, or if you observe these from a distance, God desires to draw us closer to Himself through faith in Jesus. Then God moves us to have hearts of compassion to help individuals who are hurting due to tragedy as the Good Samaritan did. Let God strengthen your faith by attending or returning to worship services where true peace and hope are found only in Jesus Christ.
The Rev. K.C. Dehning, St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Logansport
