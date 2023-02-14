Uncle Sam's pockets filled with IOUs
We appear to be in a recession yet our government continues to spend money on non-essential projects. This is money that we don’t have, while racking up more debt that we can never be able to repay.
What will happen to our people if we default on our debt and devaluate the dollar? China is the second largest owner of our debt, and they are not our ally. Our country has so far spent $57 billion on Ukraine and traditionally pledged more. Furthermore, as a result, our military equipment is being depleted as well as our country’s treasuries. We are protecting Ukraine’s borders while ignoring our own. Why must we always spend more money on foreign nations (and nations rebuilding) than other countries which have the same or most to benefit?
Drugs and crime are already hurting our country from this influx of immigrants. Any homeless shelters should first accommodate our American citizens. Our first obligation should always be to our American people.
We must restore our military by doing away with extreme political correctness, and woke indoctrination which hampers them. Our military’s mission is to protect us and fight our battles when needed. They must be given first priority with the best equipment, which now is being depleted and poorly refunded. A nation’s rating status is based on their economy (GDP) and the strength of its military. When WWIII comes, and it will come, our military will be in harms way while protecting us and our freedom.
In addition, we should establish term limits for senators and Congressional representatives. Our founding fathers established a two-year term limit for Congress, and a six-year term limit for senators. Such elected positions were never supposed to be a lifelong career, which could easily lead to overly comprising, self-serving interests, as well as corruption. So many of our high-level government officials in Washington, D.C., have been promoted to a level of incompetence (Peter Principal) which has resulted in radical policies and reckless non-essential spending which is ruining our country.
Any person you meet on the street seems to have more common sense on balancing budgets and worthwhile spending projects than our politicians. We must not let our country be destroyed through naivete, mismanagement and debt.
I am doing my patriotic duty by bringing attention to our massive wasteful spending and debt, and so should you by contacting our two senators and our 5th District representative.
Joyce Alpay, Greentown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.