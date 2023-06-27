US e-cigarette sales surge
Earlier this week, the CDC released the latest study of U.S. e-cigarette sales during 2020–22. This study found that overall e-cigarette monthly unit sales increased by 46.6% — from 15.5 million units in January of 2020, to 22.7 million units in December of 2022.
During this study period, the number of brands increased by 46.2%, from 184 to 269 brands. Prefilled devices decreased, while disposable devices increased; and sales of youth-appealing flavors — such as fruit, candy and desserts — increased.
These statics are not surprising to those working in the public health care fields. Here in Howard County, parents, school systems and mental health agencies have witnessed these dramatic spikes. A wide misconception is that use of tobacco products eases stress or anxiety. In reality, the opposite is true. Nicotine addiction increases stress and anxiety, which triggers the addiction cycle effect of nicotine.
“The surge in total e-cigarette sales during 2020-2022 was driven by non-tobacco flavored e-cigarette sales, such as menthol, which dominates the prefilled cartridge market, and fruit and candy flavors, which lead the disposable e-cigarette market. Data from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey also highlight the popularity of these flavored e-cigarettes among U.S. middle and high school students,” said Fatma Romeh Ali, PhD, MA, a Health Economist at the CDC Foundation and lead author of the study.
“Nicotine addiction shouldn’t taste like candy,” wrote Robin Koval, CEO and president of the Truth Initiative, in an email to CNN. “These data speak volumes to the urgency of closing the gaping flavored tobacco product loophole to protect our nation’s youth– no matter the e-cigarette form — pods, refillable, and now especially disposables.”
Indiana has the nation’s 8th highest smoking rate and ranks 32nd for preventions and cessation funding. We must do better, and all work together with urgency to protect our youth. Through education of the dangers of e-cigarettes, and access to quit resources, we can help.
The entire study is available online at: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/72/wr/mm7225a1.htm?s_cid=mm7225a1_w
Jennifer Ogle, Howard County Tobacco Free Program Director
