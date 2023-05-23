VA needs quarterly town halls
Congresswoman Cathy Rogers wants quarterly town halls because the VA is routinely failing our veterans and I agree.
Four veterans have died and there have been over 100 cover ups with no accountability. Tomah VA misdiagnosing veterans. Detroit VA labeled crisis of care and distrust.
A lot of medications veterans are on can cause suicide or homicide as the Atlanta shooter may have been on prescription drugs. There also have been reports that the VA is retaliating against 69% of whistleblowers.
The government doesn't care about the veterans it drugs or murders, just the ones it needs to shut up.
James Yakym, Mishawaka
veteran
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.