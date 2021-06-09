Vaccine effort appreciated
Most citizens in Howard County know that the Kokomo Event and Conference Center hosted a mass vaccination clinic for four months. The leadership and staff at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center were gracious hosts and we are grateful to them and to the Howard County Commissioners Paul Wyman, Brad Bray and Jack Dodd for securing the site.
Most people, however, do not know of the hard work and dedication other organizations put forth before the Event Center was chosen. Originally, the health department planned to host vaccine clinics around the county. However, the logistics of this plan proved too difficult.
But the time and planning of the following partners deserves recognition: Eastern School Corporation, Western School Corporation, Taylor School Corporation, Northwestern School Corporation, Kokomo School Corporation, Crossroads Community Church, Ivy Tech, and IU of Kokomo. Our deepest gratitude is reserved for the leadership and volunteers at Faith Presbyterian Church who went above and beyond in their effort to prepare to be a vaccination site.
Operating the mass vaccination clinic was a monumental endeavor. Its success hinged on the dedication of the following groups and to them we are exceedingly grateful:
— The Howard County Health Department staff. They worked irregular hours performing jobs outside of their normal duties.
— Ivy Tech School of Nursing and IU of Kokomo School of Nursing. Their nursing instructors and students filled vital roles while allowing the students to earn experience.
— The 86 volunteers and contract workers who filled essential roles, many working long hours alongside our staff.
Thank you to all the community partners and individuals who made helped make Howard County’s Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic a smooth and successful endeavor.
The Howard County Health Department continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine from our nursing office. To schedule an appointment, please call 211 or visit OurShot.IN.gov.
Kristina Sommers, REHS, Howard County Health Department
