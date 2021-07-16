Vaccines are where the money is
Do you hear that knock at your door? It might be the Jabawoky Police.
President Biden is putting together a push to get everyone in the U.S. vaccinated for COVID-19 by a door-to-door campaign that will ask you if you have been vaccinated. If not, the pressure will be on. Roll up your sleeve.
Do you wonder about the COVID-19 vaccines? I did and do.
It goes like this: traditional vaccines involve introducing to the body a degraded version of the disease causing antigen (virus or germ).
The degraded version is enough to trigger our immune system to construct antibodies which attach to the disease particle identifying it as disease. Warrior cells take over and wipe out the disease particle(s).
There are memory cells on alert for future infections. First sign, full alert and the disease is stopped in its tracks. The immune system was ready for the enemy.
Now, along comes COVID-19. Science uses a completely different approach to getting the human immune system on alert and ready to fight. It does not use a degraded or debilitated virus particle to alert our immune system. Rather, science has found a way to get our own cells to manufacture a particle (protein) like one found in the C-19 virus. The presence of that particle is enough to trigger an immune response. The cells that create antibodies are triggered into action to create the antibodies needed.
The rest of the immune system action is as usual for an immune response. Hopefully, memory cells will maintain alert status but the length of that “memory” is currently unknown.
The experimental vaccines are making our own cells create particles identified as disease particles which causes our immune system to crank up to destroy a disease particle made by our own cells. Got it!
The question I have is what regulates this system never used before for a vaccine. Once our cells begin cranking out the disease protein associated with the virus, what regulates it and when does it stop? No one knows the answer to this. Will the disease particle production system be incorporated into our DNA? Will it stay active forever cranking out disease particles resulting in a perpetual immune response?
What happens when a similar but different variant of a virus comes along? Massive response? Who knows?
Scientists do not know these answers, but from all indications this is a road not traveled before for a vaccine. The vaccines are labeled experimental by the FDA at this point. Long term testing has not been done so long term results, perhaps unintended consequences, are not known.
Sydney Powell, a well-known national attorney, reported in an interview there has been over 6,000 deaths by vaccine and over 35,000 people suffering other detrimental health issues caused by a vaccine.
I believe big Pharma prefers vaccine use over effective therapeutics, and there are several. Vaccines are where the money is.
So, get a vaccine or not. You have to make that choice. I will not be.
Kent H. Blacklidge MS PhD, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.