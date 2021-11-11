Veterans are America's treasure
This poem is my opinion, idea and inspiration, solely my creation that I'd like to share:
Veterans Day was established Nov. 11, 1952,
As the day to honor soldiers who've protected me and you.
But veterans should be thanked more than just once a year,
For unselfishly protecting everything we as Americans hold dear.
So, Lord, please bestow your blessing on those who so unselfishly give,
That freedoms we enjoy daily can continue to live.
Veterans placed America's plight above any personal need,
And rushed to the forefront of battle against fascism and greed.
They've fought to protect us from the ravages of war,
Since our country began and slightly before.
No reward exists nor could ever be paid,
For the glorious efforts they've so unselfishly made.
Lord, bless those who've walked through the valley of the shadow of death,
And those who can no longer walk or draw a breath.
We live in freedom now because of what our veterans freely gave,
When America called them to arms to save it from the grave.
If you haven't honored veterans, try walking to the Vietnam Wall,
And pronounce the names slowly, until you've called them all.
Or visit Arlington and observe the scores of crosses,
And bless all the families involved with these tremendous losses.
Veterans have sacrificed everything to keep us alive,
And need to be thanked not one day, but 365!
Lord, if there's any way to properly thank a vet,
Please let us know, because we haven't come up with it yet.
Tony Vandermark
Kokomo
