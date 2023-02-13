Vouchers should be readily available for families
Recently, the Tribune printed two editorials/columns about vouchers for education, and both were against vouchers. One was written by Steve Hinnefeld, and the other by Kelly Hawes.
Mr. Hinnefeld wrote that “vouchers are bad for public schools, which lose funding as students choose private schools.” I’ve read that argument for several years, but he (and others) never add that funding goes down because the enrollment goes down. Wouldn’t the funding per student, though, remain the same?
I never agree with statements that vouchers take public money: they take MY money which I pay in taxes. Why couldn’t I take part of my tax money and designate which school gets it? He also wrote that “… there is little or no accountability for how the money is spent” and then explains how vouchers’ details can be kept secret. Why can’t this be remedied? Schools that receive voucher money could be required to have public audits, open board meetings, open financial records just as he lists.
Mr. Hinnefeld added that four high-quality studies of voucher academic effects showed “significant setbacks to student learning.” This is debatable based on other studies.
Mr. Hawes cited the same Michigan State study and two other reports but added different facts. He wrote that after a five-year study, there was “very little difference on test scores between the two groups” (voucher vs. public). He added the study showed that “voucher schools performed better when required to use accountability measures expected of public schools.”
Accountability helps everyone and their academic learning.
Vouchers should be readily available for families. The public schools’ expenditure per student would remain the same; and with equal accountability requirements, student achievement could be increased.
Roberta Hite, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.