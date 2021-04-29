Walk A Mile in My Shoes reaches goal
The Kokomo Rescue Mission Board of Directors, staff and volunteers would like to express our deep appreciation to the community for its support as we celebrated the 20th anniversary of our annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes event. Thanks to the amazing generosity of those who sponsored this event, along with those who sponsored walk participants, we were able to reach our goal. We are so grateful for the support received enabling us to continue offering a safe, sober and spiritual environment for the women and children staying at our shelters. In 2020, we were able to provide 13,271 nights of shelter to 167 different women and 38 children at Open Arms and Watered Garden through our Women’s Ministry.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were faced with the challenge of how to make this year’s walk a reality. Instead of walk participants coming to the Mission to walk a mile to Watered Garden and Open Arms, they were asked to "Walk Where You Are." We were so excited to see the number of teams that jumped on board to participate and their photos walking in different locations at different times. The walk participants play such an important role in this annual event. Not only do they raise funds to support the women and children we serve, they also display their love and compassion by walking a mile in their shoes.
We asked one of the women staying at Open Arms what are you most thankful for that the Mission has provided. She said, “Healing, real love, acceptance. A safe/healthy environment to call home. Classes that have helped me heal and grow. Thank you so much for the help you provide to the KRM. You truly are helping to change lives & even save lives.”
Your participation in this event is making a difference in the lives of those we serve, thank you!
The Walk Team awards for 2021 are as follows: The Golden Sneaker award went to the first place team, Kokomo Christian Fellowship-Jesus Saves Soles; the Silver Slipper award went to the second place team, Rossville Bible Fellowship; and the Bronze Baby Bootie award went to the third place team, UMC Kokomo ConneXion. The winner of the Pink Sneaker school award went to Eastern High School. Thank you all for your incredible support for KRM’s ministry programs for women and children!
This year’s corporate and private sponsors of $1,000 or more are: The Beck Foundation — Beck’s Hybrids; Kokomo Auto World; Bonnie Maple Memorial; Region 2B UAW; The Gathering Barn; Coca-Cola Bottling Co.of Kokomo; MRK Design Inc.; NIPSCO; Specialty Tool & Die Inc.; Berry-It Inc.; Haynes International; McGriff Insurance Inc.; Community First Bank; Grace UM Women; Gutwein Seed Services; King’s Heating & Plumbing; Wise & Wise Farms; Z92.5/WIOU/Rock 98.5; Rotary Early Risers & Noon; and Allstate Sara Pyle & Aaron Singleton. We sincerely thank these corporate and private sponsors along with the many other sponsors who contributed to the success of the walk.
This past year has been difficult leaving many hungry, homeless and hurting. It is difficult to express how essential this ministry is in providing hope to women and children in our neighborhoods. Thank you so much for being part of a community who not just sees a need but comes together to meet it. The success of this walk is living proof of your dedication in helping us continue to meet the needs of those we serve throughout north central Indiana, we appreciate each one of you!
Van C. Taylor, executive director, Kokomo Rescue Mission
