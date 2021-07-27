War to protect youth far from over
Big Tobacco Company Juul is targeting our nation’s youth. The state of North Carolina recently had a BIG win against Juul. However, the war to protect our youth from nicotine addiction is far from over.
Juul company was order to pay $40 Million to settle a N.C. Vaping Case. Juul had urgently sought a settlement in a North Carolina trial, which was set for July 12 and would have put Juul in court dealing with testimony from parents and children while the F.D.A. was deciding its fate which must be done by early September.
The money, which will be paid out over six years, will be used to fund programs that will help people quit e-cigarettes, prevent e-cigarette addiction and research e-cigarettes.
Full story: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/28/health/juul-vaping-settlement-north-carolina.html
JUUL is still spending millions on its reset to pull the wool over our eyes. They just spent:
• 40 million to settle one lawsuit with North Carolina.
• $51,000 to have 11 studies funded by the company published in the American Journal of Health Behavior offering evidence that Juul products help smokers quit.
• An additional $6,500 to have the subscription journal open access to everyone.
• $3.9 million in federal lobbying in 2020.
We need the citizens of Howard County to help contact legislators about Juul's tactics of promoting its product to youth and encourage them to file a lawsuit against Juul to stop targeting our Youth!
Jennifer Ogle
Howard County Tobacco Free
Kokomo YMCA/Indiana State Department Health
