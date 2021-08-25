We are in trouble with Biden in office
Elections have consequences and stolen, crooked fraudulent elections have catastrophic consequences. Where are the John Krull and Brian Howey columnists that are the apologists for Biden and Democrats now? Crickets.
We are seeing in real time the decline of the U.S. both domestically and globally; all led by the most incompetent president and his collection of those now at the top of leadership in the federal government. It is a damned shame there is no mechanism to remove them all immediately.
Retired Col. Richard Kemp was once the head of all British operations in Afghanistan. In an interview on the Mark Levin show, he said what the U.S. has done is the worst debacle in foreign and military policy he has seen in his lifetime. He not only thought Joe Biden should be impeached, but as the commander-in-chief of all U.S. forces, he should be court-martialed.
Retired U.S. Gen. Keith Kellog was in the White House for over 1,000 days during the Trump administration. He served as the executive secretary and chief of staff of the U.S. National Security Council for Trump. He said the Trump administration had plans for largely leaving Afghanistan that was carefully staged with conditions for Taliban behavior. The U.S. was to leave a small force in country, which included keeping the major air base, Bagram, in U.S. hands.
Any misbehavior of the Taliban had planned, expressed and immediate consequences.
President Joe Biden did none of this. He simply had our forces leave unannounced. He abandoned Bagram air base and all the most modern military weapons our country has. He abandoned all the allies that had forces in country. He abandoned all U.S. citizens there as well. Now there is a monumental scramble to try to rescue both U.S. citizens and those of our allies and Afghans that supported the U.S. over the years. All are in danger of death at the hands of the barbaric Taliban. All could have been prevented.
That is not all. Biden has screwed up everything he and his administration have touched. Look at the massive movement of hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens coming over the southern border. Look at the loss of U.S. energy independence. Look at the rise of inflation. Look at the proposed trillions of dollars of expenditures that not only adds massively to the U.S. debt, but may well put the country into bankruptcy if enacted. Look at the teaching of critical race theory in schools and now even in the the U.S. military.
We are in trouble. Nothing Biden works. And we have Vice President Harris, who has spent much of her time flitting around the Pacific rim while our country is in flames.
I have no idea how anyone who supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election or who supports him and his administration now can show his/her face in public. This includes the Howeys and Krulls who call themselves journalists.
— Kent H. Blacklidge Ph.D., Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.