We are our own worst enemy
Another horrendous shooting, this time in Uvalde, Texas. There are no words, only tears. The lives of beautiful children taken in minutes. Their little classmates and friends traumatized. Their teachers, giving all they had to protect the children, murdered in cold blood. We are no longer living in 1776, having to take up arms to fight the British lest we lose our freedom. We are our own worst enemy, and our freedom is at risk lest we be the next community to be weeping for our children.
It is past time that we become proactive as to addressing gun violence. Our prayers require action. If Congress is unwilling to address common sense legislation than states or cities need to address it. Eighty percent of Americans favor gun registration, and a majority believe weapons of war, including body armor, ought to be kept with the armed forces. In contrast, companies like the NRA have the same rights as individual citizens when it comes to campaign contributions. The average person cannot match such outlandish contributions. When it comes to the NRA lobbying Congress, the dollars are almost endless. Brady United, established by Jim Brady, who was wounded by gun shots in the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan, lists the total amounts contributed to each U.S. senator during the time they ran for and served in office. Contributions to our two Indiana senators are as follows: Todd C. Young, $2,897,582 and Mike Braun, $1,249,967. Sorry folks, but I can’t match those contributions as an average citizen.
Now, if gun legislation or ordinances are passed, the courts will be inundated with lawsuits against Congress, states and cities. The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution will be tested. Read once again this amendment: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” I interpret a well-regulated militia to be the Armed Forces, not some group armed with guns surrounding city hall. As to the “right of people to keep and bear arms,” it demands a high level of responsibility as to how one safely keeps their arms and how and where they use their arms.
Bearing arms does not mean carrying a gun in the open while walking through the neighborhood. It does not mean a school, courthouse, the YMCA, hospital, city hall or college campus cannot post, “Guns Prohibited.” Folks, I have the right to smoke a cigar except where it is posted “No Smoking.” Smoke-free laws have also been approved by city councils. Why not common sense enforceable gun laws?
It is time to do something. In fact, it is past time that we take action. In this land of the free, the blessed children who died in Uvalde had every right to a carefree and happy life.
The Rev. Fred Dorisse, Kokomo
