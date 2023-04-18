We can count on Greg Davis
Tuesday, May 2 is primary election day for officials governing the City of Kokomo. As the former Howard County Sheriff, I have genuine concern for everyone living in Howard County and the City of Kokomo.
Since I reside outside the city limits, I will not have a vote in this upcoming primary election. I do however work, worship, shop, and receive healthcare services in Kokomo. All county residents who utilize the City of Kokomo for goods and services should have genuine concern for the state of our city. That's why I am supporting Greg Davis for District 5 City Council.
I first met Kokomo Police Officer Greg Davis in 1981 when I was a young Indiana State Trooper. Greg was a competent police officer, and I could always count on Greg's assistance anytime I needed it.
During my two terms as Howard County Sheriff, I deputized just two Kokomo Police Officers, and Greg Davis was one of them. In this era of increasing crime and the ridiculous defund the police movement our country has witnessed in cities such as Portland, New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Chicago, areas have become inundated with increasing crime, violence, and rampant drug use while understaffed law enforcement agencies struggle to keep enough officers on the street to respond to calls for service.
Public safety is the number one concern for many citizens today. Greg Davis understands public safety and we must elect government officials who will make public safety (police, fire, and EMS) a top priority. Greg is a family man who lives by Christian values.
As the Executive Director of Preserve Marriage Ministries, Greg shoulders up with hurting people while helping them take their next steps towards reconciliation. Greg is a family man who lives by Christian values. I have no doubt Greg will be accessible to the residents of District 5.
More importantly, Greg will be concerned about all neighborhoods and citizens. Each council member may represent a specific area, (with some at large members), but like pieces of a puzzle it all needs to fit together well for a city to be progressive, vibrant, alive, and inviting to new residents and businesses alike.
I may not get to vote, but it doesn't diminish the interest I have in our great city. I am supporting and endorsing Greg Davis for City Council District 5. The City of Kokomo will benefit from his lifetime commitment to public service and helping people and families in need.
Marshall D. Talbert, Indiana State Police
