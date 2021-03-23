We live in a wonderful community
In December of 2010, the wheels began turning with an idea that would eventually produce a new structure so the Kokomo Humane Society would be able to better care for the 4,000-plus animals being housed annually at that time.
It all began by hiring a company that specialized in feasibility studies. Company employees spoke to local residents, getting a feel for the interest level in helping Kokomo Humane build a much-needed new home for the sick, injured and ignored animals in our community.
We hoped to raise $2 million for the project but the feasibility study showed we would likely raise only about half that amount. While we were disappointed with the study’s results, we were also either undeterred or simply a little crazy, because we marched on with the project, brimming with confidence. We were certain our community would support the idea of a new shelter.
One parting shot that came from the feasibility study was troubling. We were told we could expect that approximately 15% of promised pledges would never be fulfilled.
That was a shock. Why would anyone, we wondered, make a pledge to a non-profit group and then ignore it when time came to pay up? “We don’t know,” the feasibility folks said, “but it is often the case.”
That simply couldn’t happen here, we thought. Thankfully, we were right to believe that promises would be kept.
Just a week or so ago, we received the final pledge payment for our new shelter. That meant every one of those 504 individuals or groups lived up to their promise with many giving even more than originally planned. In addition, there were also hundreds of amazing people who gave donations of all sizes along the way.
So, please, everyone who contributed, please take a bow. We do indeed live in an amazing community that houses so many generous people who love animals and understand the importance of their well-being.
While it is impossible to single out one donation of so many, we must thank the Petco Foundation because it was the foundation’s $250,000 check that put us over the hump and allowed us to get a shovel in the ground. Even after that, funding continued to come to us, allowing a one-of-a-kind Cat Café to be added to the original blueprint. When we cut the ribbon on Aug. 16, 2018, we proudly showed off a state-of-the-art facility that came at nearly a $2.9 million price tag. We may be partial, but we believe it is Indiana’s finest.
From start to finish the project took eight years and seemingly a million generous people. We were blessed by not only those who pledged large amounts, but those who literally gave change from their pockets. We were aided by kids at schools, clubs and churches who held fundraisers. We were also fortunate to have received so many donations through the mail and on-line.
The donors’ love of animals and concern for their well-being overwhelmed us. These are people who understand the importance of our community having healthy, happy animals that bring joy into our lives — young and the old, rich and the poor.
Certainly, this project would have been considerably easier if someone would have written a $2 million check, but the satisfaction of seeing a cross-section of community members come together for this cause, made the long journey all the more rewarding.
We will tell you this, never in the 130-year history of Kokomo Humane have so many animals been given the opportunity to be a special addition to a family. We are for all practical purposes a no-kill shelter. There are animals that have medical or behavioral issues and cannot be saved despite our best efforts, but despite now taking in some 2,500 animals a year, we have not euthanized a dog or cat for reasons of space in nearly five years. We are very proud of that.
So, again for all those who helped make our dream come true, please, take one more bow. We do live in a wonderful community and we are so grateful for those who continue to support Kokomo Humane.
Dave Kitchell, president, Board of Directors, Kokomo Humane Society
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.