We must reverse the trend of using up farmland
It appears that the new 2,000-acre solar farm proposed for eastern Howard County is about to become a reality. Two thousand acres of prime Indiana farmland, some of the finest land in the world, is about to be taken out of agricultural production indefinitely, maybe forever?
Is this a wise use of our dwindling resources? The earth is now on an unsustainable equation of more people and less agricultural land. Prime farmland is being used up for subdivisions, warehouses, industrial and commercial developments, and various other projects that take the land out of agricultural production.
Solar power is probably a good thing, but why put solar farms in the middle of Indiana?
Why not put them out in the American west where there are three things they need: 1) acres of land not suited for agriculture, 2) fewer people and 3) lots of sunshine. Run the power grid out to them and transport the electricity to where it is needed.
We must start thinking about making better use of dwindling available farmland. Zoning boards and planning commissions must make hard decisions concerning what can and cannot be done with the farmland we have. If we cannot do it ourselves, the time may come when the government has to take on oversight of the nation's agricultural capabilities in order to ensure that enough land remains to support increasing numbers of people.
Civilization cannot survive continued irresponsible decision making and management of our agricultural capacities. Now, right here in Howard County, is a good time to start reversing the trend of using up our farmland for non-agricultural activities, by denying a permit for the solar farm.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
