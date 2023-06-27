We need 'dollars and sense' vision for the future
If the current proposed solar farm for eastern Howard County is allowed to go forward, it will be another example of irresponsible mismanagement of our dwindling valuable public resources. Very few people will benefit from it, the landowners and the developer.
Any electricity produced will be of far less value than agricultural products. We are in an unsustainable equation of more and more people with less and less farmland to support them. The longer the equation continues, the more unwinnable it will become.
You see it everywhere. There are currently multiple acres of farmland growing up in weeds around the Indiana 28 and U.S. 31 area, waiting to be developed commercially. Westfield, Carmel, all around Indianapolis, Zionsville, Whitestown, Lebanon, Avon, Brownsburg, Plainfield, the Ronald Reagan corridor around the Indianapolis airport, Whiteland, Southport, Greenwood, Franklin, Fishers and Noblesville all are converting farmland to non-agricultural uses for warehouses, office buildings, subdivisions, apartments, sports complexes and golf courses. And this is just central Indiana, while more mouths to feed continue to appear.
Many of these buildings and many older downtown buildings, schools, factories and warehouses have acres and acres of flat roofs. Put the solar panels on top of these buildings, have the solar farm developers work with flat roof owners, build an extra floor on top of parking garages and put their solar panels up there. Develop the sparsely populated non-agricultural areas out west that will never be used to produce food with solar farms. The rich farmland of Indiana can continue in an agricultural base.
The time is coming, and may now be here, when governments may have to start placing valuable farmland into a public trust to see that what is left will be administered more efficiently with the survival of humanity in mind. Plan commission and zoning board members must look at developments not with "dollars and cents" eyes, but with "dollars and sense" vision for the future, what their grandchildren will have available to put into their mouths. Some development must be done, but not the conversion of a large block of rich farmland in Indiana from agriculture to non-agricultural usage that will last far into the future.
How we let ourselves get into this corner requires self-examination; how we will get ourselves out requires more of the same.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
