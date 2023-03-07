We should all know safe water habits
Everyone should go through swim safety training to learn how to swim and to have safe habits in the water. I believe that everyone should learn this because it could save someone's life.
In swim safety, they should teach people how to swim and how someone could save themselves in life-threatening situations. For example, everyone should be taught how to get out of rip currents in swim safety class to give people an idea of how to swim safely in the ocean.
This is my opinion of the topic of swim safety. Thank you for taking the time to read through this and take this idea into consideration.
Jada Sceggell, 17,
Russiaville
