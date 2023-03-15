We should utilize sources of energy God gave us
I’m writing in response to the proposed Locomotive Solar Project. I received a postcard from the project, and I wrote them back. They looked me up, and reached out to me directly to solicit my feedback about the project, which I provided.
I’ve always been interested in new technologies like solar and wind. I believe they have a part to play in powering our communities. God created the sun, moon and stars. It’s our job to utilize the sources of energy that he blessed us with.
I’d like to see more distributed renewable energy throughout our region. Specifically, each home could be energy independent with rooftop solar and vertical axis wind turbines that each household leases at a flat fee. This approach would improve resilience and reliability. Additionally, we’d be insulated from incidents like attacks on the grid and power plants.
However, many households like my own can’t afford to make that investment. Similarly, many industries use significant quantities of energy that may be more economically procured from projects like this.
I’m in favor of this project moving forward in Howard County to provide the energy needed by our growing industrial base.
David Osborn, Kokomo
