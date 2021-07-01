Wearing a clean mask has benefits
In response to Kent Blacklidge's letter in the June 24 Sound Off, the evidence of pathogens in the samples confirm that wearing masks helps prevent the transmission of disease.
Those masks were sterile before they were worn and collected pathogens protecting the wearer. This year, there was a decrease in influenza and the common cold attributed to wearing masks and frequent washing of hands.
So, wearing a clean mask is a proven way to prevent the transmission of pathogens.
Sarah Stevens, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.