What are we teaching our children?
The aliens have finally landed. They set up their camp at a golf resort in Florida.
The followers visit the resort to take in the "Big Lie" and get their picture taken with the king and the gold statue. The want to be autocrat has spread over 30,000 lies and misinformation is their king.
They have established news outlets like Fox and QAnon and others to keep the "Big Lie" going and spread their vitriol hate and divisiveness. They use the word socialism to scare the masses, yet push for the support of an autocrat that would love to destroy our democracy.
Everything is a hoax or blown out of proportion like the COVID virus that has killed close to 600,000 Americans. The king received his vaccine in secret until it leaked out. They have used their mind-altering skills to cause divisions in families and churches so they cannot have rational or civil conversations. The political leaders that are supposed to be representing all of their constituents are just working for one side and jumping to the King's beckoned call.
They are now focused on voter disenfranchisement, segregate voters by the color of their skin or social status and 3/5 of a person; harking back to Jim Crow days. Funny those same fake ballots the GOP candidate won on must not be fake?
While they are at it, lets throw in some protest laws for the people carrying signs. Alright to bring assault rifles to the United States Capitol for an insurrection killing individuals and destroying property. One politician said it looked like a tourist group while he barricaded himself behind doors. The party that claims to have the lock on Christianity seems to have lost their way. Maybe they have a new Bible.
The last I checked there is no room for bigotry, white supremacy or vitriol hatred. While we are at it, what are we teaching our children about loving and caring for all people in the world?
They have even convinced people to donate to the king's defense fund while we have homeless and hungry people living on the street while the king lives in luxury. This all sounds like a "Twilight Zone." Sorry to say it is the reality we are living in.
— John Walker, Peru
