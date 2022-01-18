What I didn’t hear from Eric Holcomb: The truth
Gov. Eric Holcomb was happy, optimistic and projecting strength during his State of the State address this week. Holcomb was all smiles and celebrating the bright future Hoosiers have in the state we call home. He successfully ignored any problems and issues facing Hoosiers today.
But, there was something missing during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s address: The truth.
The governor isn’t wrong about Indiana’s future. The next few years will be bright and Hoosier families will have access to better jobs, faster internet and a revitalized infrastructure system not seen in a generation. Here’s where Holcomb lied though: Democrats — not Republicans — delivered this opportunity for Hoosiers. Indeed, only two Indiana Representatives voted affirmatively for the American Rescue Plan. The two Democrats. Neither of Indiana’s Senators voted for the bill. But I’ve noticed that my representative, like the governor, is quite eager to take credit for it.
Democrats made the COVID-19 vaccine widely available for everyone who wants one. Democrats fully paid for the state’s READI program. Democrats funded schools at levels not seen since the 2000s. Democrats delivered $250 million in broadband investments across the state. And Democrats delivered a much needed pay raise for Indiana’s teachers.
The American Rescue Plan made all of the above possible, and Democrats delivered and stood by Hoosier families when it mattered most.
And where were the Indiana Republicans? From Gov. Holcomb to Republicans in Congress — they all opposed it. The Indiana GOP Chairman even called these investments (including the READI program) “socialism.”
You may not have voted for a Democrat in your life, but you can’t deny the truth. The American Rescue Plan and Democrats are the reason why Hoosiers should be excited for the days ahead. Gov. Holcomb should consider telling the whole story next time he addresses the state.
Remember that an informed electorate is the foundation of our democracy.
Do your own research.
Question the candidates.
Make your own decisions.
And vote.
Whatever you do, vote in the coming election and primaries. Our future depends on it.
Deborah S. Avelis
Galveston
