What if Trump said the things Biden said?
People complain about “whatifisms.” Joe Biden calling a Louisiana FEMA head "boy" is just another example of what really floats around in Biden’s head. He struggles for what to say and what pops out is what he is comfortable saying.
So we’ve heard him joking about the nationalities of convenience store operators, taxi drivers and now a senior worker from the South. Understandable since Joe is the head of the Democrat Party, which wants to keep Blacks on a plantation of their making.
So what if Trump said this and what would happen? Why isn’t the squad speaking out? Because they don’t care and never have truly cared. MSM heard this as part of a love feed, but won’t criticize. This is just one of myriad instances which the Fourth Estate hide to protect the weakest, most feckless leader in at least modern times.
Biden has always been a bumbling fool, but go back 15 years, then five and now. Anyone with a modicum of sense can see the decline, the fogginess and other cognitive issues.
After Reagan, we heard about his decline. We didn’t see it as much, especially since Reagan didn’t have the minders instructing him as much. Joe is a walking shell of a man, maybe even a version after the model of a Manchuria candidate.
Mike Moran
Kokomo
