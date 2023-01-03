What will the new year bring?
There were two kinds of prophets in the Bible—false prophets and persecuted prophets. You guessed it, the persecuted ones did much better at predicting future events.
The prophets of the 2023 New Year are busy prognosticating all the great new things we can expect to happen: finding new AI applications; avoiding recession; getting tech innovators back to honest business practices; beating back Russia and China, raising sanity once again in politics. But these voices will be remembered just as fondly as the false prophets that announced continued economic and cultural progress in Jerusalem even as Assyrian and Babylonian armies closed in on Israel’s borders.
The American prophets of 1923 did not fare so well either, according to “Tomorrow is yesterday: 100-year-old predictions about 2023” by Mark Lane in the Akron Beacon Journal (12-3-22). Trusted leaders predicted alcoholic beverages “will be utterly unknown” among the educated classes because alcohol will be widely exposed as “a habit-forming narcotic poison”; health science will be so advanced the average life span would extend to 100 years and much higher for outliers; “people will not work more than four hours a day”; and every city will be a “spotless town” with no garbage in the street and no smoke in the sky.
In 1923, Franklin Roosevelt’s future Secretary of State Cordell Hull wrote, “The principles of democracy being eternal, they will necessarily exist 100 years from now.” In actual fact, we have learned a more realistic truth—that Trump-style autocratic despotism is just as eternal.
Here is a sounder slate of predictions. The New Year will be another year of slip-sliding into autocracy in the White House, oligarchy in the Supreme Court, and paralysis in Congress. There will be backsliding in citizen participation and retrograde fundamentalism in religion, a widening wealth gap, increasing crime and insurrection, decreasing literacy, and endless partying as the nation burns like Rome in her declining days. There will be vapid “new” TV programming, ever more ghastly worship of celebrities and their wealth and beauty, one climate crisis after another, cancel culture run wild, upscale libertarian philosophy giving way to insolent anarchy, and a vacuum of sentient leadership in corporations, government, education, the judiciary, and the military.
The American dream and the successful way of life of our ancestors will continue to collapse as the 1% class rides off into the sunset with yet more billions in their wallets.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
