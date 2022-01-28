What's in a name?
Ever hear of George Temple? He was the Myounger of two older brothers of actress and diplomat Shirley Temple.
Born Jan. 24, 1919, he took a decidedly different path than his sister to achieve his own bit of fame. George Temple Jr. was muscular and active, 6 feet tall and over 200 pounds. He enlisted in the Marine Corp during WWII and was at Pearl Harbor during the attack there.
While in the Marines, he developed an interest in wrestling. After his discharge, he became a professional wrestler, debuting on March 23, 1946, without his family's approval and with only his dad in attendance.
Sitting in the back row to avoid attracting attention, he left without coming to congratulate his son on his first win. The family did not want him to use the family name in his pro career, but he said "Temple" was his name too and he had a right to use it. He was anxious to be and do something on his own, without having to be known solely as Shirley Temple's brother.
For his career he wrestled 345 matches from 1946 to 1952. Wrestling great Lou Thesz said of him, "Temple was a decent wrestler." Among the notables he wrestled was the famous Gorgeous George. He won nearly half of the matches he fought.
In 1952, he began to show symptoms of multiple sclerosis, which ended his career. Shirley Temple used her celebrity to help raise funds for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Everywhere she went she looked for a cure that would help her brother with the disease. By 1964, the once athletic George Temple was confined to a wheelchair; he died on May 27, 1996. George Temple, pro wrestler and brother of Shirley Temple.
He would proudly want it in that order.
Jeff Hatton
Greentown
