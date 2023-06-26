When is enough, enough?
I’m sure his most loyal supporters will not bother to read the indictment against former President Donald Trump, but they really should.
As an independent who has voted for both parties in past elections, the allegations laid out in the indictment are troubling. Trump will get his day in court to defend himself, as he should, but for Republicans to say this is a witch hunt or a politically-motivated indictment are clueless.
Joe Biden didn’t indict Trump. The Department of Justice didn’t indict Trump. The Democrats didn’t indict Trump. A grand jury made up of normal people from the red state of Florida thought there was enough evidence for a trial. A special counsel who has no political affiliation oversaw the investigation.
If the charges against Trump prove to be true, what were the consequences of his actions? At best, he just showed some friends classified documents to impress others in the room. At worst, he may have exposed U.S. spies. In January 2021, the indictment said Trump took documents on American informants — and he may have shared them. In October 2021, the CIA warned that an unusually high number of U.S. spies were being killed, captured or compromised.
The trial will surely be divisive, but it shouldn’t be. Republicans have the perfect opportunity to move on from this man, but the majority refuse. It’s baffling.
Santiago Adell, Logansport
