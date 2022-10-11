When will things begin to change?
Roe vs. Wade is no longer an excuse, and yet nothing has changed. Mothers in every state can still murder their unborn child with impunity!
I would challenge anyone to show me one piece of legislation in the last 49 years that provides equal justice and protection for the unborn, the same equal justice and protection that is afforded the rest of American citizens. You won't find one!
Our pro-life politicians and the pro-life establishment have spent the last 49 years protecting women. As long as there continues to be no consequences for women and their accomplices who would willfully murder their innocent babies in the womb, you can't possibly provide equal justice and protection for those babies. Nothing will ever change until we treat the murder of the unborn the same as any other murder on the planet. Think about that!
"No state shall deny any persons of the right to life, liberty or property without due process of the law." No more regulations, no more exceptions and no more compromise! There is only one morally acceptable, and righteous response to the intentional slaughter of our most vulnerable and innocent citizens in their mothers womb, abolish human abortion!
Michael J. Amatuzzo, Kokomo
