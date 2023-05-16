Where are the business records, plans?
Wow, it sure appears The House has the goods on the Joe Biden crime family. You don’t need 20+ LLCs if you are doing legal business. Over 170 suspicious financial transactions gained through bank records. And over the last 7-plus years, Joe claims he never discussed any family business.
Legitimate businesses have records, invoices, books, business plans. None of that appears to exist. At the very minimum, it seems there may be tax evasion/ money laundering and failure to register as a foreign agent.
You can’t sell access without showing you can get and gain access. And for repeated business, that access must see results, like policy changes and foreign aid, or in a worst case, a weakened official susceptible to coercion, a manchurian candidate so to speak.
Now for you “what abouters.” Yes, it appears Trump family members had business dealings while the Donald was president. Are family members not allowed to continue careers? Everything I’ve seen is about patents, products and other legitimate business dealings. Everything announced recently demonstrated nothing in any way resembling legitimate business dealings.
Watergate resulted in a president resigning, but he did so because GOP Senators convinced Richard Nixon to resign. Sadly, I cannot see that happening with today’s Democrats. Another factor was the media did its job and led the investigating even before Congress considered. And doubly sad is the mainstream media will fail us as they just serve as surrogate progressives.
Mike Moran, Kokomo
